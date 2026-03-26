2 motorcyclists taken to hospital after accident in Pasir Ris

Two motorcyclists were taken to hospital following a collision on Wednesday (25 March) at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 2 and Pasir Ris Street 21.

In a dashcam video shared on Facebook, both motorcyclists can be seen approaching the junction from opposite directions before crashing into each other.

The rear box of one of the motorcycles was dislodged, and debris could be seen scattered across the road.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving two motorcycles at about 10.50am.

Two male motorcyclists, aged 30 and 36, were taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com