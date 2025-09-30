2 pedestrians taken to hospital after being hit by car in front of Khatib Polyclinic

Two pedestrians were hit by a car while crossing the road in front of Khatib Polyclinic on Tuesday(Sept 30) morning.

A man living in the area, surnamed Huang, told 8World that he was in his living room at about 10.25am when he heard loud noises.

He claimed that when he looked out of the window he saw two women lying on the road.

They had seemingly been hit while at the zebra crossing. One of them fell on the pavement, while the other was flung further, Huang was quoted as saying.

The car stopped after it hit a road sign and its airbags were deployed, said the resident, adding that the driver appeared to be in his 30s.

Pictures of the accident show that the car is a white Mercedes Benz.

Another witness surnamed Lin told Shin Min Daily News that both women were seriously injured, with blood all over their heads.

The man driving the car also had blood coming out of his mouth, according to Lin.

The second pedestrian was lying on the grass in front of the polyclinic and some employees from the polyclinic administered medical aid to her, said the witness.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to a road traffic accident along Yishun Ring Road at about 10.20am.

Three people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

