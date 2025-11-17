2 people, including 1-year-old boy, taken to hospital after accident along Airport Boulevard

A woman and a baby were taken to hospital after an accident along Airport Boulevard on Sunday evening (Nov 16).

Photos of the aftermath of the accident were shared on Facebook group TADA Drivers Club, showing traffic piling up as a result of the accident.

Another image captured a white car with a damaged rear boot.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to an accident involving three cars along Airport Boulevard towards the city at about 8.20pm.

A 34-year-old female car passenger and a 1-year-old boy were taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital.

SCDF assessed another person for minor injuries who declined to be taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

