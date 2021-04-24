2 rescued from 7th-storey ledge after e-bike catches fire in Bedok North

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out on the seventh storey at Block 557 Bedok North Street 3 on Saturday morning (April 24), said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post.

The SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 10.25am and rescued two people trapped on a ledge outside the kitchen.

It said they were quickly brought in to safety through the kitchen window and then taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

SCDF added about 45 residents from the affected block were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom and the corridor outside the unit.

Firefighters from Changi Fire Station extinguished the blaze using one compressed air foam backpack and one hosereel.

SCDF said preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire indicates it was of electrical origin from a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) that was being charged at the time.

PHOTO: Facebook/ Singapore Civil Defence Force