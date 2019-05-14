2 riders injured after accident between car and power-assisted bicycle in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to hospital after the power-assisted bicycle they were riding was involved in an accident with a car in Pasir Ris on Monday (May 13).

Police said that they were alerted to the accident along Pasir Ris Drive 6 at 6.36pm.

The two riders, aged 19 and 25, were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the two men on the power-assisted bicycle had been turning out from a carpark onto the road when the accident occurred.

A picture of the aftermath of the accident showed a Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance on site.

Both men are understood to be not seriously injured.

Police are investigating the incident.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.