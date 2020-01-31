2 riders taken to hospital after 8-vehicle accident on AYE

PHOTO: Facebook/SGRVigilante
Farah Daley
Stomp

Two motorcyclists were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle accident along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards the Central Expressway (CTE) on Thursday morning (Jan 30).

Six cars and two motorcycles were involved in the accident that happened after the Portsdown Avenue exit.

A Stomp contributor alerted Stomp to a video taken at the scene that was posted on My Grandfather's Road's Facebook page.

In the video, the rightmost lane of the expressway is cordoned off and police and Emas recovery vehicles are at the scene.

Massive accident on AYE towards City 1200pm

Posted by My Grandfather’s Road on Wednesday, 29 January 2020

Debris is scattered on the road.

Photos of the accident were also posted on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook group page.

Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Wednesday, 29 January 2020

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 9.45am.

"Both male riders, aged 28 and 31, were conscious when conveyed to National University Hospital (NUH)," a police spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More about
Accidents - Traffic police Motorcycles Cars

TRENDING

SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
92 Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan arrive at Changi Airport, will be checked for symptoms and quarantined
92 Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan arrive at Changi Airport, will be checked for symptoms and quarantined
Singapore-based Australian paedophile jailed 35 years by Melbourne court for sexually abusing 47 boys in South-east Asia
Singapore-based Australian paedophile jailed 35 years by Melbourne court for sexually abusing 47 boys in South-east Asia
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Aliff Aziz arrested for behaving aggressively after getting pummelled at Geylang
Aliff Aziz arrested for behaving aggressively after getting pummelled at Geylang
Wuhan virus: 3 more confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 13
Wuhan virus: 3 more confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 13
5 million masks &#039;snapped up&#039;, public urged against hoarding amid global shortage
5 million masks 'snapped up', public urged against hoarding amid global shortage
Hong Kong nurses call in sick in protest of refusal to close borders
Hong Kong nurses call in sick in protest of refusal to close borders
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it

SERVICES