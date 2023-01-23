2 SCDF NSFs charged with theft and offences under Computer Misuse Act

Two full-time national servicemen (NSFs) from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) allegedly committed crimes such as theft and offences under the Computer Misuse Act at the organisation's 3rd Division in Yishun.

Nizar Syafiq Ismadi, 21, a lance corporal who was enlisted on Feb 16, 2021, was handed seven charges on Friday (Jan 20). His alleged accomplice, corporal Mohamed Iskandar Mohamed Ansari, 23, who was enlisted about two months later, was slapped with four charges.

In a statement over the weekend, an SCDF spokesman said: "Both NSFs are attached to the 3rd SCDF Division, performing non-frontline duties such as assisting division officers to prepare for operational exercises, parades, in-camp training and mobilisation exercises.

"Both NSFs will continue with their non-frontline duties pending the outcome of their court case. We are unable to comment further as court proceedings are ongoing."

The two NSFs are accused of stealing a pair of Apple AirPods Pro worth $379 from one Leon Tay at the guard room of SCDF 3rd Division some time between July 9 and Aug 1, 2022.

Details about Mr Tay were not disclosed in court documents.

On or around Aug 1, 2002, Iskandar was in an office at 3rd SCDF Division when he allegedly stole Mr Tay's Apple iPhone worth $1,149.

Nizar is said to have sold the device at a shop in Yishun Avenue 5 about two days later for $600.

The two NSFs are also accused of entering a debit of $690 from Mr Tay's account after Nizar helped Iskandar gain illegal access into Mr Tay's Google Mail account at the 3rd Division in Yishun to retrieve a one-time password on or around Aug 5, 2022.

Separately, Nizar is accused of possessing a knife at SCDF 3rd Division on or around Aug 15, 2022.

He is also said to have obstructed the course of justice when he engaged two men to destroy evidence by removing the weapon from his motorcycle later that day.

In an unrelated case, Nizar was in New Bridge Road near Clarke Quay Central shopping mall at around 2am on June 27, 2021, and is accused of pairing up with a 21-year-man to assault a 25-year-old victim who suffered facial fractures.

Nizar's pre-trial conference will be held on Feb 17 while Iskandar is expected to plead guilty to his offences 10 days later.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.