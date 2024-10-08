2 shophouse units on Syed Alwi Road partially collapse, leaving 6 injured

SINGAPORE - Six people were injured after two shophouse units partially collapsed in Syed Alwi Road in the early hours of Oct 8.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Oct 8 at about 7am that they were alerted to the incident involving two double-storey units at about 1.30am at 84 and 85 Syed Alwi Road.

According to checks online, the former location houses Paakashala Singapore, a vegetarian Indian restaurant, while the latter, Nirja Mega Mart.

“Upon arrival, SCDF immediately commenced a search of the area to ascertain if anyone was trapped under the debris. Two search dogs and a drone were also deployed to augment the search operation,” said SCDF.

SCDF added that firefighters had also rescued a person from the second floor of the affected shophouse unit in 84 Syed Alwi Road using a ladder.

The person was unable to evacuate due to the blocked staircase.

SCDF noted that as some passersby had reportedly heard a loud blast during the incident, a firefighting machine was deployed as a precautionary measure, to disperse any potential build up of flammable gases using its water mist spray function.

No one was found trapped under the debris.

Two people were assessed by paramedics for minor injuries and conveyed to Singapore General Hospital and Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while four other people were also assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

SCDF is currently still at the scene.

Netizen Qristal Adrianna was livestreaming on Facebook at about 1.20am when the incident happened.

As ambulance sirens sounded in the background, a woman can be heard saying an explosion happened at a restaurant next to Mustafa Centre. Several bystanders can be seen standing near the affected units and looking on as shattered glass is strewn on the ground.

Part of the one-lane road next to the units was also blocked by the crowd due to the commotion.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/qristaladrianna/videos/840596791222271/[/embed]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.