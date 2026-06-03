2 Singapore residents on MV Hondius hantavirus-free; allowed home quarantine

The two Singapore residents who were aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship continue to test negative for the hantavirus and have been allowed to quarantine at home, said the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the CDA said the duo, a 67-year-old Singaporean and a 65-year-old Singapore Permanent Resident, were last tested on May 22.

Both men also tested negative for the Andes strain responsible for the outbreak on the MV Hondius.

They had been isolated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) after returning to Singapore in May, as part of the recommended 42-day monitoring period after their last exposure to the virus.

Both disembarked from the ship on April 1, and were on the same flight as a confirmed hantavirus case who later died.

According to the CDA, the men were allowed to transition to home quarantine from May 25, though it was not revealed if they chose to do so.

The duo are being monitored daily by the CDA and will be tested again before being released from quarantine.

"This ensures protection for the community and is aligned with the latest risk assessment," CDA said in a statement to AsiaOne.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a press conference on May 7 that eight hantavirus cases have been reported, including three fatalities.

The disease is rodent-borne, and humans can become infected when they come into contact with contaminated urine, droppings or saliva.

While human transmission of the hantavirus is not common, the Andes strain has been associated with human-to-human transmission.

Symptoms of infection include fever, body aches, fatigue, gastrointestinal symptoms and difficulty breathing, which can progress rapidly to shock and death.

In a statement on May 8, the CDA said it is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to enhance public health measures should new information indicate an increased public health risk to Singapore.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com