2 Singapore residents test negative for hantavirus, to remain quarantined

The two Singapore residents who were aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship have tested negative for hantavirus, said the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA).

In an update on Friday (May 8), the authority said the two men — a Singaporean and a Singapore Permanent Resident — will continue their quarantine at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) as a precaution.

Testing for the disease was done by the CDA's National Public Health Laboratory using multiple samples collected from the individuals.

The Singapore residents were on board MV Hondius when it departed from Argentina on April 1, and disembarked with dozens of passengers at St Helena after a Dutchman died on board.

They then took the same flight as a confirmed hantavirus case, the Dutch passenger's wife, from St Helena to Johannesburg on April 25.

The confirmed case died in Johannesburg on April 26.

Health authorities first confirmed a case of hantavirus on May 2.

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A 67-year-old Singaporean returned to Singapore on May 2, while the 65-year-old Singapore PR arrived on May 6.

Their quarantine will last 30 days from the date of last exposure, and they will be tested again for the virus at the end of their isolation, said the CDA.

The men will then undergo phone surveillance for the remaining monitoring period of 45 days from the date of last exposure, which is the maximum incubation period for hantavirus exposure.

The health authority assured that the risk to the general public in Singapore remains low.

"CDA is closely monitoring the situation, and stands ready to enhance public health measures should new information indicate an increased public health risk to Singapore."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a press conference on May 7 that eight hantavirus cases have been reported, including three fatalities.

It said then that five are confirmed cases, and the other three are suspected.

The hantavirus disease is rodent-borne, and humans can become infected when they come into contact with contaminated urine, droppings or saliva.

The Andes strain of the virus, found in parts of South America, has been associated with human-to-human transmission.

Infected persons will typically develop symptoms including fever, body aches, fatigue, gastrointestinal symptoms and difficulty breathing, which can rapidly progress to shock and death.

There is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccination.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com