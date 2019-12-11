2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint

Two Singaporean boys were injured after a pickup truck lost control and crashed into four other cars as they were preparing to enter Singapore on Sunday (Nov 10) afternoon.

The victims, aged 11 and 12, were in one of the cars outside Sultan Iskandar Building in Johor Bahru when the accident took place.

Both of them suffered various degrees of injury; the younger boy suffered broken bones in his arms and legs while the older boy's head, arms and legs were injured, reported Sin Chew Daily.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Multiple dashcam videos of the incident posted on social media showed the exact moment of the collisions.

10nov2019 queue cutters at jb custom heading towards singapore get punished by red mitsubishi triton Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Sunday, 10 November 2019

A red Mitsubishi Triton was seen hurtling towards one of the stationary vehicles, hitting the back of the hatchback before crashing into a car in front of it.

In another clip from a car in an adjacent lane, it was seen crashing into one more car, causing it to spin out of control.