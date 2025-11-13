2 Singaporean men charged with scam-related offences after deportation from Thailand, Cambodia

Two Singaporean men have been arrested following their deportation from Thailand and Cambodia, after they were believed to be involved in transnational scam operations and money mule offences.

In a statement on Thursday (Nov 13), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that both men, aged 44, were arrested on Nov 11 upon their arrival in Singapore.

Ong Kwang Wee, was arrested by the Royal Thai Police during a raid in Bangkok, Thailand, for his alleged involvement in a transnational scam syndicate believed to be operating a scam centre in Myanmar.

The syndicate had purportedly carried out government official impersonation scams targeting Singaporeans.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the (Ong) had travelled to Myanmar and was involved in administrative functions at the scam centre before fleeing to Thailand after the scam centre was raided by Myanmar authorities," said the police.

"In addition to the man's alleged involvement in the overseas scam syndicate, he purportedly relinquished his personal bank account in Singapore, enabling criminal syndicates to move suspicious funds using the account."

Charge sheets obtained by AsiaOne showed that Ong had allegedly allowed an unknown individual known as "Ah Feng" to access his bank account in April.

Ong was charged on Nov 13 with abetment to commit unauthorised access to computer material.

If found guilty, he could face up to two years' imprisonment, a fine, or both for a first conviction.

His case will be mentioned again in court on Nov 20.

The second man, Seah Jianhao, was arrested by the Cambodian National Police for his alleged involvement in a transnational scam syndicate that carried out telecommunication fraud from Krong Bavet, Cambodia.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that (Seah) allegedly served as a translator for the syndicate. In addition, the man's bank accounts in Singapore were purportedly used to receive illicit funds from scam activities," said the police.

Seah was also charged on Nov 13 with the offences of abetment by conspiracy to cheat, and possession of property reasonably suspected to be benefits from criminal conduct.

The charge sheets noted that he had opened a bank account with HSBC on Oct 11, 2021, which he had falsely claimed was for personal use.

Seah is also alleged to have been in possession of more than $47,616 in cash, believed to be derived from criminal conduct, between October and December 2021.

The amount was transferred to his UOB bank account.

If found guilty of cheating, he faces an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine, or both. The offence of possessing property reasonably suspected to be benefits from criminal conduct carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine not exceeding $150,000, or both. Scam cases almost tripled in first half of 2025 David Chew, director of SPF's Commercial Affairs Department, said these cases highlight the evolving tactics of transnational scam syndicates, which are using unique local knowledge to target Singaporeans from scam centres located in diverse jurisdictions. "It also illustrates the strong partnerships with our regional counterparts, including the Central Investigation Bureau of the Royal Thai Police and Cambodia National Police, to identify, pursue and arrest criminals involved in scam operations," said Chew. The police said that in the first half of 2025, the number of government official impersonation scam cases almost tripled — increasing by 199.2 per cent to 1,762 cases — from 589 cases during the same period in 2024. Correspondingly, the amount lost to this scam type increased by 88.3 per cent to about $126.5 million in the first half of 2025, from about $67.2 million during the same period in 2024, the police added. The police urged members of the public who have any information relating to such crimes or who are in doubt to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or to submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness All information will be kept strictly confidential. For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

