2 Singaporean tourists drown in river canoe expedition in South Africa

Two Singaporeans were killed in a canoeing accident in South Africa last Sunday (June 18).

The deceased, a man and woman, were part of a group of 20 Singaporeans participating in a river rafting expedition on the Crocodile River near Hartbeespoort Dam, according to South African media outlet Kormorant.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said they responded to a call on Sunday afternoon of an accident involving canoes on the river with multiple casualties.

Spokesperson Craig Lambinon said that several tourists had capsized on four canoes, and that the Singaporean tourists were on the expedition with six local river guides.

Arthur Crewe of SRU Strategic Response Rescue Unit said that one of the canoes ran into trouble, got caught in the weir and capsized.

Another three boats subsequently experienced trouble, collided and also capsized, he added.

While waiting for the rescue unit to arrive, tour guides reportedly jumped into the river to rescue the tourists.

"Six [tourists] were rescued from the water," Crewe said. "We performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but unfortunately two of them died."

The remaining tourists who were rescued from the water were treated for injuries on the scene before being released, according to South African authorities.

Two tour guides were transported to the hospital unconscious after they jumped into the river to rescue the tourists.

"This was just a tragic accident. The necessary security briefings were done before the group set out on the river," Crewe said.

Police investigations are ongoing, the Strategic Response Rescue Unit told AsiaOne on Tuesday (June 20).

AsiaOne has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

