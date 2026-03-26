2 Singaporeans, 1 foreigner charged with harbouring immigration offenders

Three people were charged on Thursday (March 26) with harbouring immigration offenders, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

In the first case, Singaporeans Phang Kang Rui, 26, and Chia Kai Hui, 32, are accused of allowing a 33-year-old Malaysian man, Ho Aik Chuan, to stay with them despite his visit pass having expired on Nov 22, 2015.

Investigations by ICA found that Phang and Chia allegedly harboured Ho at their unit in Bukit Batok East Avenue 8 from Oct 1, 2024 until his arrest on June 10, 2025, said ICA in a statement.

Ho has been deported and barred from re-entering Singapore, having served his sentence of six months' jail along with three strokes of the cane.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Chinese work permit holder Xie Shenghua is accused of allowing a 42-year-old Chinese man, Zhang Xiaoling, to stay at a unit in Prinsep Link from mid-March 2025 until Jan 14, 2026.

Xie allegedly harboured Zhang with reckless disregard as to whether his stay in Singapore was valid, said ICA. His special pass had expired on Sept 12, 2024.

Zhang has been deported and barred from re-entering Singapore, having served his sentence of 10 weeks' jail along with three strokes of the cane.

In its statement, ICA said said it takes a firm stance against anyone who harbours immigration offenders.

"Those who wish to rent out their premises must exercise due diligence in checking the immigration status of their prospective foreign tenants to ensure that their stay in Singapore is legal," said the authority.

Anyone found guilty of recklessly or knowingly harbouring overstayers or illegal immigrants faces a mandatory jail term of between six months and two years, along with a fine of up to $6,000.

Meanwhile, anyone found guilty of negligently harbouring overstayers or illegal immigrants faces a fine of up to $6,000 and/or up to 12 months' jail.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com