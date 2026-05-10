2 Singaporeans, 33 and 34, killed after Ferrari crashes and catches fire in Johor

Two Singaporeans died after the Ferrari they were in crashed and caught fire along the Johor Bahru-Mersing highway in Malaysia on Saturday morning (May 9).

The victims were identified as Yeo Tian Wen, 34, the driver, and Ng Puay Ying, 33, reportedly the driver's girlfriend.

The couple were travelling in a white Ferrari 458 Italian supercar when the vehicle reportedly skidded and crashed at around the 57.5km mark of the highway near Kota Tinggi at about 9am.

In a Facebook post, Kota Tinggi district police superintendent Yusof Othman said Malaysian police were alerted to the accident following a report lodged by a member of the public.

"The vehicle is believed to have skidded on its own before crashing, causing both victims to suffer severe injuries, sustain burns and die at the scene," he said in a statement.

Both victims suffered severe injuries and burns, and died on the spot. Their bodies were taken to the forensic unit of a hospital in Kota Tinggi for post-mortem examination.

The Ferrari was part of a convoy involving members of the Ferrari Owners' Club Singapore that was travelling on the B-road to Mersing at the time of the accident, reported The Straits Times.

A businessman who was part of the drive said that more than 30 cars from the club were part of the convoy.

Video footage circulating online showed thick black smoke rising from the burning vehicle by the roadside, with debris and metal scraps scattered nearby.

At least 10 cars from the convoy were also seen stopped further behind the burning vehicle as onlookers watched the blaze.

Police investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

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