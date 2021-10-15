2 Singaporeans aged 23 and 34 among record number of daily Covid-19 deaths on Oct 14

SINGAPORE - The two youngest Singaporeans to die from the Covid-19 virus were reported on Thursday (Oct 14) by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A 23-year-old and a 34-year-old were among the 15 fatalities reported.

This is the highest number of deaths recorded in a day.

The 23-year-old had been partially vaccinated against the virus and the 34-year-old was unvaccinated.

Both had multiple underlying medical conditions, said MOH.

Before this, the youngest local to have died of Covid-19 was a 50-year-old unvaccinated man last month.

The remaining 13 fatalities reported on Thursday were aged between 60 and 89 years old.

Eight had been unvaccinated against Covid-19 and five were vaccinated. All had underlying conditions.

This brings the number of Covid-19 deaths reported in the first two weeks of October to 112 — more than half the current death toll here of 207.

Thursday is the 25th day in a row that deaths were reported.

There were 2,932 new Covid-19 infections reported in total, MOH said, comprising 2,412 new cases in the community, 517 in migrant worker dormitories and three imported cases.

The local cases included 436 people above 60 years old.

Eight new cases were added to MWS Christalite Methodist Home, bringing the size of the cluster to 104. Of these, 14 were staff while 90 were residents. New cases have been placed on health risk warning, said MOH.

Three cases each were added to clusters at MY World Preschool @ Hougang Dewcourt and Acacia Home.

St Andrew’s Nursing Home in Taman Jurong saw one new case, bringing its total to 11.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 138,327.

As at Thursday, there were 16,723 patients in home recovery, 2,823 in community care facilities, 438 in Covid-19 treatment facilities and 1,511 in hospitals.

So far, 506,552 individuals have received their booster shots and another 110,000 have booked their appointments.