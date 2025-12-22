2 Singaporeans arrested in Johor Bahru after fighting inside police station

Two Singaporean men were arrested in Johor Bahru on Sunday (Dec 21) after being involved in two separate altercations — one of which took place inside a police station.

The first incident began after the wife of one of the suspects called out the other for running into her and spilling beer on her, reported Malaysian news outlet The Star.

Johor Bahru South police chief Raub Selamat said the two men, aged 46 and 56, were involved in a brawl at a shopping mall at around 5.20pm, which required intervention by officers.

"At 6.15pm the same day, one of the suspects was filing a report at the police station when the other suspect attacked him, leading to another fight," said Assistant Commissioner Raub.

He added that both suspects sustained minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to videos shared on social media, two men in T-shirts can be seen exchanging blows as cans — believed to be beer — fall to the ground.

During the altercation, the duo also entered a beauty salon and damaged display banners as members of the public tried to intervene.

The two men are being investigated for affray and for disorderly conduct at a police station, reported news agency Bernama.

Both suspects tested negative for drugs and have been remanded for two days starting Monday.

