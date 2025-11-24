2 Singaporeans among 111 repatriated from Malaysia

Two Singaporeans were among 111 people deported from Malaysia upon completion of their detention.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 24), the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) in Johor said that 111 people of various nationalities were deported from Pekan Nanas Immigration Detention Centre to their countries of origin.

"Among those deported are 49 Bangladeshis, 24 Indonesians, 12 Nepalese, nine Pakistanis, four Cambodians, four Indians, three Chinese, and two detainees [each] from Laos, Vietnam and Singapore," JIM said.

According to the department, the detention centre regularly carries out deportation to ensure that there is no backlog of detainees who have completed their sentences and are still staying in the country.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) confirmed that two Singaporeans were deported from Malaysia to Singapore on Nov 18.

"The two Singaporeans were allowed to re-enter Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint. They are not wanted for other offences," added ICA.

AsiaOne understands that the duo were arrested for overstaying in Malaysia.

