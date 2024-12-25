2 Singaporeans die in separate accidents on Malaysia's North-South Expressway

Two Singaporeans died a day apart while travelling along Malaysia's North-South Expressway this week.

A 66-year-old Singaporean woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Monday (Dec 23), which resulted in the deaths of six others. 33 people were also injured.

On Tuesday, a 29-year-old Singaporean woman, and a Malaysian man died in a motorcycle accident on the expressway, New Straits Times reported.

The first accident took place on the northbound route at Ayer Keloh rest and service area near Melaka.

It involved a trailer lorry, a tour bus, a Toyota Estima MPV, a Nissan trailer and a Perodua Bezza sedan.

Initial investigations found that the dislodged tyre of the trailer lorry caused a tour bus to crash into three other vehicles, said Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke on Tuesday.

According to Alor Gajah police chief Ashari Abu Samah, the dislodged tyre landed in the middle lane.

"The tour bus then hit the detached tyre, causing the driver to lose control and swerve into the opposite lane [and hit other vehicles]," he said.

This led to the deaths of the 56-year-old tour bus driver, the Singaporean tour bus passenger as well as five members of a family in the MPV.

Loke ordered the Road Transport Department to look further into the accident as well as take follow-up action against the companies of the trailer lorry and bus involved in the accident.

Since then, the Malaysian authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation and safety audit, saying that they are deeply concerned about the rising trend of accidents involving commercial vehicles that result in fatalities.

They would also intensify enforcement, especially concerning technical violations, Bernama reported.

According to CNA, those injured in the crash include Singaporeans.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is rendering consular assistance and support to the family of the deceased as well as affected Singaporeans via the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and Consulate-General in Johor Bahru.

Singaporean pillion rider killed

On Tuesday, a Malaysian motorcyclist, 28, and his female Singaporean pillion rider, were killed on the northbound section of the expressway.

While travelling from Johor Bahru towards Kuala Lumpur, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the guard rails, New Straits Times reported.

The motorcyclist sustained severe head, arm and torso injuries.

The woman, who was thrown into the opposite direction from the impact, suffered fatal head and body injuries as well as a severed leg.

They were both pronounced dead on the scene, said Muar district police chief Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz.

