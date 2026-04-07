2 Singaporeans fined, get 6 hours' community service for littering at KSL City Mall

Two 38-year-old Singaporeans were each fined RM1,000 (S$318.75) and sentenced to six hours of community service by Johor Bahru's Sessions Court on Tuesday (April 7) after being caught littering.

According to charge sheets, Edmund Lim Hu Shen, an architectural designer and Tan Boon Haw, a project manager were each caught discarding a cigarette butt at the main entrance of KSL City Mall at around 11am on January 3.

Both men pleaded guilty after the charges were read to them in Mandarin. The court also ruled that they would face a one-month jail term if they failed to pay the fine.

Observations by AsiaOne noted that Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation prosecuting officer Rubiah Maulud appeared for the prosecution, while the accused were unrepresented.

Both men declined to comment further.

They were charged under Section 77A(1) of the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007, which also provides for community service orders under Section 77B(1) of the same Act.

Under the law, offenders may be fined up to RM2,000 and ordered to perform up to 12 hours of community service upon conviction.

xingying.koh@asiaone.com

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