2 Singaporeans rescued after losing their way on Langkawi mountain

Two Singaporeans were rescued on Monday (Dec 30) after they lost their way climbing a mountain in Langkawi, Malaysia.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Padang Matsirat fire and rescue department said they dispatched a team to search for the pair after receiving a call for assistance at 10.30pm on Sunday.

The search for the hikers began just after midnight, starting at their last known location.

Rescue personnel found Wang Cheng Kang, 23, and Li Shuen Qi, 25, at 2.48am and escorted them down the mountain, the Straits Times reported.

They reached the foot of the mountain at 4.35am.

"They started climbing Mount Mat Cincang at 12.02pm and are believed to have gotten lost due to the darkness," said fire and rescue station chief Zaidi Lazim.

Wang and Li were subsequently handed over to the police for further action, Bernama reported.

Speaking with The Straits Times, local guide and hiking enthusiastic Shaiful Asraf said that the two hikers were found asleep close to the trekking path around two hours away from ground level.

Wang and Li might have gotten lost in the darkness as they did not have headlamps or lights during their hike, he said.

The duo sustained minor muscle cramps but were unhurt.

A trip up and down the 790 metre-high Mount Mat Cincang - Langkawi's second-highest peak usually takes six to seven hours, Shaiful said.

Beginner hikers should engage a guide when traversing Langkawi's peaks, he added.

