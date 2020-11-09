2 special education schools to relocate to a new joint campus in 2025: MOE

Two special education schools for students with mild intellectual disabilities (MID) will be relocating to a new expanded joint campus in 2025.
These two schools were said to be co-located to provide better accessibility for students with special needs, as announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a press release on Nov 5.
The schools to be relocated are Chaoyang School (CYS) in Ang Mio Ko, which serve students aged seven to 12, and Tanglin School (TS) in Bukit Merah, which serve students aged 13 to 16.
Both will be moved to the new site in Ang Mio Ko, which used to be occupied by Da Qiao Primary School. The purpose of this relocation was to answer the demand for schools in the North-East or Central region.
The joint campus will also provide expanded capacities for both CYS and TS students. There will be larger classrooms as well as modulation spaces for students with MID and those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
With a newly redeveloped campus, CYS primary students will now have smooth transitions to secondary education in TS.
Better facilities for the students
Students from CYS and TS will be sharing more efficient facilities such as a multi-purpose hall and a school field.
The students will be given more aesthetic rooms and facilities for Physical Education (PE), Sports and Games. This includes sheltered and outdoor courts as well as a health and fitness room.
MOE will also work with the school to provide vocational training facilities so students will have more opportunities to hone their vocational skills.
“This provision will further facilitate the training and preparation of TS’ secondary students to progress to Vocational Certification programmes at APSN Delta Senior School and eventually enter the workforce,” MOE stated.
MOE will continue efforts in supporting students’ special educational needs.
The education ministry has shown continuous efforts to support SPED schools this past year. Aside from this new joint campus, MOE recently announced plans of opening 3 new special education schools starting 2021 to further support students with special needs in Singapore.
They also announced the lowering of fees for six SPED schools.
MOE said they will continue to take further initiative to support and enhance education for students with special needs.
This article was first published in theAsianparent.