2 special education schools to relocate to a new joint campus in 2025: MOE

Two special education schools for students with mild intellectual disabilities (MID) will be relocating to a new expanded joint campus in 2025.

These two schools were said to be co-located to provide better accessibility for students with special needs, as announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a press release on Nov 5.

PHOTO: Aspn.org.sg

The schools to be relocated are Chaoyang School (CYS) in Ang Mio Ko, which serve students aged seven to 12, and Tanglin School (TS) in Bukit Merah, which serve students aged 13 to 16.

Both will be moved to the new site in Ang Mio Ko, which used to be occupied by Da Qiao Primary School. The purpose of this relocation was to answer the demand for schools in the North-East or Central region.

The joint campus will also provide expanded capacities for both CYS and TS students. There will be larger classrooms as well as modulation spaces for students with MID and those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

With a newly redeveloped campus, CYS primary students will now have smooth transitions to secondary education in TS.

Better facilities for the students