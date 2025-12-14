2 taken to hospital after 5-vehicle crash in Bedok

Two women were taken to the hospital after a chain collision along Bedok Reservoir Road on Dec 12.

TikTok user Gracie Daisy shared the incident in a video on the same day. The clip shows a damaged white car which had seemingly crashed into the back of a prime mover. There was also some white debris nearby.

A few metres in front of the white car was a black vehicle with a dented rear bumper.

Another video posted by Daisy on the same day shows a white BMW attached to a tow truck.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the incident on Dec 12 at around 4.30pm.

The accident involved four cars and one prime mover. A 36-year-old female car driver and her 37-year-old female car passenger were taken conscious to the hospital.



A 39-year-old male car driver is also assisting with investigations and police investigations are ongoing.

