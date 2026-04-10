2 taken to hospital after accident involving car and motorcycles on SLE

Two people were taken to hospital following an accident on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Friday (April 10) morning.

Videos of the aftermath shared to TikTok on Friday show a police officer speaking to a man sitting with his back against a road barrier, with several police vehicles at the scene.

The rear side of a white car is also damaged.

Ambulances are also seen, with officers in yellow vests attending to those involved.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and two motorcycles along the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway at about 7.25am.

A 26-year-old male motorcyclist and his 25-year-old female pillion rider were taken conscious to hospital.

One was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while the other was taken to Woodlands Health Campus, said SCDF.

It also assessed another person for minor injuries, but the individual declined to be taken to hospital.

The two male motorcyclists, aged 26 and 27, are assisting with investigations. Police investigations are ongoing.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com