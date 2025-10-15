2 taken to hospital after blaze breaks out in Jurong West HDB flat kitchen

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a HDB flat kitchen in Jurong West on Tuesday (Oct 14).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a fire at Block 675A, Jurong West Street 64, at about 5.40pm.

Upon arrival, SCDF found the kitchen of a 13th-floor unit on fire and extinguished the blaze using a water jet.

Two people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

SCDF reminded the public not to leave any cooking or heating activities unattended and to switch off all gas and electrical appliances when not in use.

According to SCDF's annual statistics report released on Feb 13, the number of residential fires in 2024 remained largely unchanged, with a total of 968 cases.

Unattended cooking and electrical faults continued to be the two leading causes of fires in residential premises.

