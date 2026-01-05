2 taken to hospital after car skids in Adam Road, crashes into gas equipment and catches fire

SINGAPORE — Two people were taken to hospital after the car they were travelling in was believed to have skidded and crashed into gas equipment in Adam Road on Jan 4.

In a video circulating online, firefighters can be seen hosing down the car, which was ablaze. At least one fire engine and a police vehicle can be seen nearby.

Photos of the aftermath of the incident show the charred car at a stop next to the gas equipment, which appears to be dislodged.

The police, which were alerted to an accident at about 3.50pm, said it involved a car which was believed to have skidded in Adam Road towards Lornie Highway.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire in Adam Road, near the slip road to Arcadia Road, at 3.55pm.

The fire involved a car and gas equipment on the side of the slip road, and was extinguished with two water jets.

A 27-year-old driver and her 30-year-old passenger were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Officers from SP Group were also at the scene to isolate the gas supply, added SCDF.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SP Group said on Jan 4 it was alerted to an incident of gas leak at around 4.30pm after a vehicle had driven into gas equipment housed in an over ground box.

It added that town gas supply to customers was not affected by the damaged equipment as it was able to provide the supply from another gas feed.

Repair of the damaged equipment is in progress, but may take a few weeks because of the extent of the damage, SP Group said.

Meanwhile, it will ensure that gas supply to customers will not be affected.

Earlier, the Land Transport Authority had informed motorists in an X post at 6.13pm that there was congestion till Empress Road. Motorists were also told to avoid lanes 3 and 4.

Bus operator SBS Transit said in an X post at 5.10pm that services 74, 93, 157, 165 and 852 were delayed in Adam Road because of traffic congestion.

In an update at about 7.20pm, SBS Transit said those services were back to normal operations.

Police investigations are ongoing. The cause of the fire is also being investigated.

[embed]https://twitter.com/LTAtrafficnews/status/2007757241106170034[/embed]

