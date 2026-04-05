2 taken to hospital after fire at NUS Tembusu College

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire at a residential college in the National University of Singapore (NUS) on April 2.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne it was alerted to the blaze at Tembusu College at about 2.30pm.

Located at University Town in NUS, Tembusu College is one of the five residential colleges on campus.

The fire, caused by several items at a food stall of the dining hall, was put out by passers-by prior to the SCDF’s arrival.

Two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A video shared on social media platform Xiaohongshu showed smoke rising from the dining hall, with a user commenting about a burning smell during a meeting nearby.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com