2 taken to hospital after Toa Payoh flat fire linked to PMD battery

Two people were taken to hospital following a fire which broke out in a Toa Payoh HDB flat on Wednesday (May 14).

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire likely originated from a personal mobility device (PMD) battery in the living room, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post on Thursday (May 15).

SCDF said that they were alerted to the fire at about 10.50pm, which involved the living room of a 10th floor unit at Block 226, Lorong 8 Toa Payoh.

Firefighters forced their way into the smoke-filled unit and extinguished the fire with a water jet.

During the operation, firefighters discovered an individual inside one of the bedrooms. The person was rescued and assessed for smoke inhalation and burn injuries by paramedics. The person was then taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

Some 30 residents from neighbouring units were also evacuated by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and SCDF.

A person from the 14th unit who had experienced breathlessness during the incident was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SCDF reminded the public not to purchase or use non-original batteries for their PMDs and powered assisted bicycles (PABs).

They reiterated the importance of adhering to fire safety guidelines when charging and storing the batteries as it may pose significant fire hazards when mishandled.

