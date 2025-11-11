2 taken to hospital following accident involving car and motorbike on BKE

Two people were taken to the hospital following an accident involving a car and a motorcycle on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Tuesday (Nov 11).

In a video posted on Facebook, a black SUV can be seen parked in lane one with its hazard lights flashing, reported The Straits Times.

Two motorcycles, one toppled over, are seen in front of the vehicle, with one person lying on the ground and another, wearing a helmet, sitting nearby.

Three others are also seen gathered around the scene. The video has since been removed.

According to a post on the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) social media platform X, an alert was issued at 7.41am advising drivers to avoid lane one due to an accident on the BKE after Dairy Farm Road, with congestion stretching up to Kranji Expressway.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle and car along BKE towards PIE at about 7.30am.

A 27-year-old male motorcyclist and his 26-year-old female pillion were taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A 55-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

