2 drivers taken to hospital after head-on collision involving van and car in Lim Chu Kang

Two drivers were taken to hospital after a car and van collided head-on in Lim Chu Kang on Wednesday (March 18).

The 61-year-old van driver was trapped in his seat and had to be extricated by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers using hydraulic rescue equipment.

A video of the aftermath of the accident along Neo Tiew Road by TikTok user Sooraj Soo showed the van bumper had partially fallen off.

The police and SCDF told AsiaOne they were alerted to the accident near the junction of Neo Tiew Road and Neo Tiew Lane 3 at about 11.50am on Wednesday.

The van driver and the 45-year-old female car driver were both conscious when taken to hospital.

SCDF said it conveyed one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and another person to Woodlands Hospital.

The police said the van driver is assisting with investigations.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com