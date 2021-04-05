2 teenage girls found dead at foot of Toa Payoh HDB block

Two teenage girls were found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Toa Payoh last Saturday (April 3) night.

The police said they received a report of unnatural death at Block 143, Toa Payoh Lor 2 and found two girls aged 15 and 16 lying motionless on the ground floor.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance at 10.05pm. A paramedic subsequently pronounced the pair dead on scene.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the police cordoned off the scene for about five hours before the bodies were taken away at about 3am.

Identical bracelets were also allegedly removed from the deceased, who were said to be close friends, for investigations.

The police said no foul play is suspected. Investigations are ongoing.

