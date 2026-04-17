2 teens to be charged in court for allegedly stealing motorcycle in Boon Keng

Two male teenagers who allegedly stole a motorcycle in Boon Keng have been arrested and will be charged in court.

The police said on Friday (April 17) that they received a report about a missing motorcycle at about 7.30am on Wednesday.

Investigations found that the vehicle, parked in the vicinity of McNair Road, had purportedly been taken by two suspects, aged 16 and 17.

According to the police, the transponder had been left inside a storage compartment, allowing the teens to start the parked bike.

They were arrested on Thursday and the stolen motorcycle recovered.

They will be charged in court on Saturday with theft of motor vehicle with common intention.

If convicted, they face a maximum jail term of seven years and a fine.

The police have urged motorcycle owners to park their bikes in well-lit areas and cover the vehicle with a canvas.

They are also encouraged to protect their bikes by installing anti-theft alarm, removing ignition key, avoid leaving spare keys or transponders inside any storage compartments, as well as using additional locking devices.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com