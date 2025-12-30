2 teens on PMD injured in collision with car in Yishun

Two teenagers riding a personal mobility device (PMD) were taken to hospital following an accident in Yishun on Sunday evening (Dec 28).

Dashcam footage of the accident, shared on the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, showed the two 13-year-olds dressed in black riding a black PMD, with one riding pillion. The PMD did not have its headlights switched on.

The car was believed to have been making a right turn when the collision occurred, sending both riders flying.

The impact also scattered debris across the road.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to an accident involving a PMD and a car at the junction of Yishun Ring Road and Yishun Avenue 2 at about 11.10pm.

A 13-year-old male PMD rider and his 13-year-old male pillion were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Under the Active Mobility Act, motorised personal mobility devices are not allowed to be used on roads.

First-time offenders face a fine of up to $2,000 and/or a jail term of up to three months.

Police investigations are ongoing.

