2 toddlers rescued from burning HDB flat in Marsiling

SINGAPORE - Two toddlers were rescued from a burning Housing Board flat in Marsiling on Wednesday (June 22) night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Thursday that it was alerted to the fire at Block 218 Marsiling Crescent around 10.40pm.

SCDF said that when firefighters arrived, fire was raging and thick black smoke was emitting from a second-storey unit.

"Firefighters from Woodlands Fire Station donned breathing apparatus sets and extinguished the fire with a water jet," SCDF said in its post.

The fire, which involved contents of a bedroom, caused the entire unit to be affected by heat and smoke damage.

Two police officers had rescued the two toddlers before SCDF arrived. They were found conscious in the living room.

A member of the public had attempted to force open the door of the affected unit to rescue the toddlers, SCDF added.

"SCDF will be reaching out to the person to commend him for his quick thinking and prompt action in attempting to rescue the toddlers," it said.

The toddlers were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital by two ambulances.

About 60 residents from neighbouring units were also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

Block 218 is one of eight blocks in Marsiling Crescent and Marsiling Lane that will be acquired by HDB for the expansion of Woodlands Checkpoint, the authorities announced last month.

