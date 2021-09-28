2 vaccinated Singaporeans die from Covid-19 complications; 1,647 new cases on Sept 27

SINGAPORE - There were 1,647 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore reported on Monday (Sept 27), taking the total number of cases here to 89,539, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.

There were 1,280 cases in the community, and 362 among dormitory residents. The remaining five were imported cases.

It is the seventh straight day that the number of cases has crossed 1,000.

Two people – an 80-year-old Singaporean woman and 74-year-old Singaporean man – also died from Covid-19 complications.

Both of them were vaccinated against the virus but had various underlying medical conditions.

MOH, in its statement, did not provide details of their health conditions.

The latest deaths take the total toll of people who have died from Covid-19 complications to 80. A total of 25 people have died from the virus this month, compared with 18 deaths in August.

Among Monday’s community cases are 335 people who are above the age of 60.

The five imported cases were already placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Four of them were detected on arrival, while one developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

MOH said a new case was added to the Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre cluster.

The total number of cases in the cluster is now 82, and transmission took place among workers and trade visitors.

Of the 82 cases, 76 are workers at the market, three are trade visitors and three are household members of cases, said MOH, adding that the new patient has been quarantined.

One new case was also added to the cluster at LearnJoy Education Centre - a tuition centre in Bedok - bringing its total to 18, while three were added to the cluster at My Little Campus - a pre-school in Yishun - now with a total of 47 cases.

MOH said 1,288 Covid-19 patients are currently warded in hospital, up from 1,203 on Sunday.

Among them are 194 patients who need oxygen supplementation, up from 172 the day before.

There are also 27 people in critical condition in the intensive care unit, down from 30 on Sunday.

Of the patients who have fallen very ill, 185 are above the age of 60.