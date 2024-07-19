2 vessels catch fire near Pedra Branca, search and rescue for crew underway: MPA

The authorities have begun a search and rescue operation for the missing crew after two vessels caught fire near Pedra Branca on Friday (July 19) morning at about 6am.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement that they were alerted to a fire onboard Singapore-flagged tanker Hafnia Nile, and a Sao Tome and Principe-flagged tanker Ceres 1, about 55km north-east of Pedra Branca - in waters that fall within Singapore's Maritime Search and Rescue Region.

"MPA has requested passing vessels to assist in the search and rescue of the crew," they said, adding that Republic of Singapore Navy ship RSS Supreme, which is in the vicinity of the incident, is providing assistance.

A Republic of Singapore Air Force helicopter has also been dispatched, and is assisting with evacuating the crew.

This story is developing.

