2 wild boars get VIP treatment as police escort them away from Yew Tee HDB blocks

Two wild boars that wandered outside a HDB block were given the VIP treatment back to their natural habitat – by police officers.

The incident happened on Sunday (May 8) evening along Choa Chu Kang Street 62, Shin Min Daily News reported.

An eyewitness, who only wanted to be known as Li, described to the Chinese daily his surprise at finding a wild boar at the grass patch next to the pavement where he was jogging.

The boar was foraging for food at that time, the 66-year-old said, adding that he also saw two police officers at the scene.

"The wild boar is not afraid of people, it was trotting along the road. The police had to remind residents not to go near it," Li said.

Armed with shields, the police officers 'escorted' the wild boar through several HDB blocks before reaching the Kranji Camp area. The wild boar then ran into the woods, Shin Min Daily News reported.

In a Facebook photo that was shared by Serene Lay Kee Koh on the same day, it showed two wild boars near Yew Tee Community Club.

They appeared to be the same boars that were spotted near the Yew Tew HDB blocks.

AsiaOne has reached out to NParks for comment.

Several netizens from the Friends of Yew Tee Facebook group shared their experiences of seeing wild boars in the vicinity.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Friends of Yew Tee

This was not the first time these unwanted guests had visited the Yew Tee residential areas.

On July 31, 2018, a wild boar was spotted casually trotting along Choa Chu Kang Street 52 at about 6am.

