2 women, aged 21 and 61, assisting with police investigations over kicking incident at SMU campus

Two women are assisting police with investigations after a video surfaced on various social media platforms showing one woman kicking another at the Singapore Management University (SMU) on Tuesday (Sept 30).

In the 21-second clip, which has since gone viral, a woman in pink can be seen kicking another older woman who was lying on the ground.

Onlookers at the scene can be heard expressing concern, with some approaching the older woman to check on her.

One person can be heard suggesting that the older woman had fainted and that campus security should be called, while another refers to her as a "housekeeper lady."

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that a call for assistance was made at about 2.10pm at 40 Stamford Road.

A 61-vear-old woman was conveyed conscious to Raffles Hospital.

Two women, aged 21 and 61, are assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SMU responds

In a statement released on Oct 2, a spokesperson for SMU said that the university is aware of a video circulating online regarding the altercation.

The spokesperson added that both campus security and the police were on-site after being alerted to the incident.

"SMU takes a serious view of the matter and are committed to the safety and well-being of our university community. The university will address the matter in accordance with the outcome of investigations and our disciplinary procedures once police investigations have concluded," said the spokesperson.

It was also revealed that the injured individual has since been discharged from the hospital.

An internal email seen by AsiaOne was also sent to SMU students, stating that the affected parties are receiving support from the university.

The university noted that the specifics of the incident would not be disclosed to protect the privacy of those involved, as investigations are ongoing.

