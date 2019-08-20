2 women arrested for importing $800,000 worth of fake perfumes and cosmetic products

SINGAPORE - Two suspects were arrested on Aug 6 for importing and possessing about 16,000 counterfeit perfumes and cosmetic products worth more than $800,000, the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 20).

On July 25, Singapore Customs inspected a consignment of more than 200 perfumes and cosmetic products believed to be counterfeits and subsequently referred the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigation.

Officers from the CID seized the counterfeit goods and arrested two women, aged 21 and 23, during a 19-hour operation which included raids in Tampines North Drive and Sunview Road.

According to the authorities, the suspects were planning to sell the goods, which bear falsely applied trademarks, on online platforms.

"The authorities take a serious view on intellectual property right (IPR) infringements and will not hesitate to take action against perpetrators who show blatant disregard for Singapore's IPR laws," Singapore Customs and the police said.

Those convicted of importing, possessing or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade may be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $100,000 or both.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.