2 women arrested for importing $800,000 worth of fake perfumes and cosmetic products

Singapore Customs inspected a consignment of more than 200 perfumes and cosmetic products believed to be counterfeits on July 25.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force, Singapore Customs
Malavika Menon
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Two suspects were arrested on Aug 6 for importing and possessing about 16,000 counterfeit perfumes and cosmetic products worth more than $800,000, the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 20).

On July 25, Singapore Customs inspected a consignment of more than 200 perfumes and cosmetic products believed to be counterfeits and subsequently referred the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigation.

Officers from the CID seized the counterfeit goods and arrested two women, aged 21 and 23, during a 19-hour operation which included raids in Tampines North Drive and Sunview Road.

According to the authorities, the suspects were planning to sell the goods, which bear falsely applied trademarks, on online platforms.

"The authorities take a serious view on intellectual property right (IPR) infringements and will not hesitate to take action against perpetrators who show blatant disregard for Singapore's IPR laws," Singapore Customs and the police said.

Those convicted of importing, possessing or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade may be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $100,000 or both.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Counterfeits/Forgery Singapore Customs

TRENDING

Businessman sues mistress to recover &#039;$2m loan&#039; she says was a gift
Businessman sues mistress to recover '$2m loan' she says was a gift
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Buy Jay Chou&#039;s $35m Tokyo mansion and get to meet him in person - too good to be true?
Would you buy Jay Chou's $35m Tokyo mansion to see him in person?
Proceed with JB-Singapore Rapid Transit System, Malaysian govt urged
Proceed with JB-Singapore Rapid Transit System, Malaysian govt urged
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin&#039;s photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin's photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue
Woman stranded on kitchen ledge after fire broke out in Jurong West flat
Woman stranded on kitchen ledge after fire broke out in Jurong West flat
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo's dance moves in new Shopee ad
Lover&#039;s spats gone wrong: These boyfriends paid with their lives
Malaysian man collapses and dies after running after girlfriend following argument
Couple holds impromptu roadside wedding photoshoot after car breaks down
Couple holds impromptu roadside wedding photoshoot after car breaks down

LIFESTYLE

$1 karaoke at Manekineko, 99-cent KFC Zinger burger &amp; other deals this week
$1 karaoke at Manekineko, 99-cent KFC Zinger burger & other deals this week
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express &amp; more
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express & more
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case

Home Works

7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

TV host Janet Hsieh suffers miscarriage while filming, reveals she had to pull foetus out
TV host Janet Hsieh suffers miscarriage while filming, reveals she had to pull foetus out
British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100

SERVICES