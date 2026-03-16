2 women arrested for fighting with neighbour and locking themselves in at North Bridge Road

Two women were arrested at their HDB flat in North Bridge Road after allegedly attacking their neighbour on March 13 and are being investigated for drug-related offences.

An argument had broken out between the two women and their male neighbour on the 11th floor, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Replying to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed the incident and said they received a call for assistance at Block 7 North Bridge Road at around 4.05pm that day.

Upon arrival, the police found that a 57-year-old woman had locked herself in her home after she allegedly got into an altercation with a 56-year-old man.

Officers from the Special Operations Command, Crisis Negotiation Unit and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were also activated after it was assessed that the woman posed a danger to herself.

According to the SCDF, one safety life air pack was deployed as a precautionary measure.

Police officers subsequently managed to gain entry into the unit and found two female occupants at around 5.05pm.

An elderly man surnamed Guo (transliteration) who lives on the same floor told Zaobao that he heard the two women arguing with the male neighbour.

The two women, one Chinese and one Malay, had been living together in the same unit for around six years and were often heard quarrelling.

The Malay woman would sometimes apologise to neighbours for the noise, claiming the Chinese woman suffered from depression, he said.

Guo also said that the male neighbour involved in the argument had only moved in at the end of last year and did not interact much with other residents.

Another female resident who spoke to Zaobao said that she had been sleeping when she heard the fight break out.

She heard the sound of something hitting the wall and did not dare to open the door.

No bloodstains or signs of struggle were found at the scene, but a pair of scissors was found in the corridor outside the women's unit, according to Zaobao. Two swords were also found in the unit and seized as evidence.

The two women, aged 52 and 57, were arrested for the offences of voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous means, rash act, and suspected drug-related offences, said the police.

The 52-year-old woman was sent conscious to hospital, while the 56-year-old man sustained minor injuries and refused to be taken to hospital.

The police said the suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau. Investigations are ongoing.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com