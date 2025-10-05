2 women arrested for suspected sale of counterfeit goods worth over $42k

Two women aged 37 and 48 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the online sale of counterfeit goods.

In a media statement on Sunday (Oct 5), the police said the duo were nabbed during raids in the vicinity of Tampines Street 62 and Chai Chee Road, where police found more than 250 allegedly fake items.

The raids were conducted on Sept 29 and Oct 2.

The items seized included luxury bags, wallets, sunglasses and pouches, with an estimated street value of more than $42,000.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of possessing goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade may be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

