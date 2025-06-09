2 women arrested for theft at Changi Airport transit area within an hour

Two women were arrested within an hour for thefts at shops in the transit area of Changi Airport.

In a statement on Monday (June 9), the police said that they were alerted to a suspected case of theft in Changi Airport Terminal 3 at 2.25pm on June 2.

A purse had allegedly been stolen from a Furla retail outlet in the Departure Transit area.

Officers from the Airport Police Division were able to identify and locate the two Indian nationals, aged 29 and 30, within an hour of the crime through CCTV footage, and were subsequently detained before they could leave Singapore.

Upon further investigation, police found a new black haversack and a new bottle of perfume in the luggage of the second woman, which were later found to have been stolen from a different store.

The three stolen items recovered had a total value of $635.

The two women will be charged in court on Tuesday (June 10) for the offence of theft in dwelling.

They will face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both if convicted.

