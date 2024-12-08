2 women, including 91-year-old, injured after car plunges into Queensway Shopping Centre carpark

SINGAPORE - Two women, aged 61 and 91, were taken to hospital after their car plunged head first into the basement carpark of Queensway Shopping Centre on Saturday (Dec 7).

The police were alerted at 4.20pm to the accident, which happened along Alexandra Road and involved four cars, they said in response to The Straits Times' queries.

A 61-year-old car driver and her 91-year-old passenger were injured in the accident, added the police.

They were conscious when taken to the National University Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Workers from a tow truck company were seen removing the vehicle at around 8pm, taking about 15 minutes.

Police investigations are ongoing.

