2 workers stranded on 40th-storey gondola rescued by SCDF

SINGAPORE - Two male workers were rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers in a height rescue operation on Monday afternoon after a gondola they were on was stuck on the 40th floor at the Capital Tower.

SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at 1.40pm, and the men were rescued by officers from its elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) and brought to safety inside the 52-storey office building in Tanjong Pagar.

When The Straits Times arrived at the building at 3.50pm, there was a police cordon and a few people had gathered at the lobby of the building looking up.

One of the workers was seen lying down on a stretcher, being attended to by paramedics while wearing a neck brace. He had a bandaged arm, although there were no visible injuries.

In September 2022, Dart officers conducted another height rescue, when a male worker was stranded on a gondola between the eighth and ninth storeys of a Housing Board block in Teck Whye Lane for around 40 minutes.

Additional reporting by Jason Quah

