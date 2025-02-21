2-year-old sexually assaulted in pre-school: 4 more charged for allegedly covering up incident

SINGAPORE — Four more individuals have been charged with having a role in the alleged sexual assault of a two-year-old girl in 2023.

On Feb 21, three women and one man were charged after investigations revealed their alleged involvement in covering up another man's sexual assault on the child.

The women, aged 48, 61 and 65, and the man, 58, cannot be named due to a court-imposed gag order to protect the identity of the pre-schooler. They were each given one charge of intentionally omitting information on the alleged sexual assault.

The 48-year-old woman and 58-year-old man each face another charge of the obstruction of justice as they allegedly reformatted the pre-school's closed circuit television system on Nov 26, 2023, which contained a clip of the alleged offence.

The two of them were also given a third charge of obstruction of justice between Nov 16, 2023, and Nov 17, 2023, after the woman deleted a video clip of the alleged sexual assault in her WhatsApp chat with the male co-accused who was in Vietnam at the time.

The 61-year-old woman was given a second charge of engaging in a conspiracy with two other co-accused for the obstruction of justice.

None of the four have entered a plea of guilt and will return to the State Courts on March 21.

Court documents do not state the relationship between them and the man accused of the sexual assault.

On Dec 6, 2023, a former pre-school staff member was charged with one count of using criminal force on a person below 14 years old with intent to outrage modesty. According to court documents, he allegedly used criminal force on the toddler by placing his right hand inside her diaper to molest her on Nov 9, 2023.

Court systems show his case is scheduled to be heard again on March 18.

Anyone who has knowledge that certain crimes have been committed, or know of a person's intention to commit such crimes, must give the information to the police, barring any reasonable excuse. Those who are legally bound but intentionally omit to give information relating to an offence can be jailed up to six months, fined, or both.

Those who are found guilty of the obstruction of justice may be jailed up to seven years, fined, or both.

[[nid:712977]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.