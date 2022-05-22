2 years in the making: Changi Airport Terminal 2 to reopen in phases starting May 29

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport Terminal 2 will reopen progressively from May 29, as the air hub prepares to meet the expected increase in passenger traffic in the months ahead.

The terminal has been closed for upgrading works since May 2020.

When completed by 2024, the expansion works will raise the terminal's capacity by five million to 28 million passenger movements per year, said Changi Airport Group on Sunday (May 22).

In the first phase of the reopening, key touchpoints such as arrival immigration, baggage claim belts and contact gates at the southern wing of the terminal will be ready for flight operations.

The terminal will host mainly peak-hour arrival flights of airlines operating in T3.

A small number of T3 departure flights may use boarding gates at T2, although passengers on these flights will continue to check-in and clear departure immigration at T3.

Those who are heading to Changi to receive passengers are advised to check which terminal an arriving flight has been assigned to.

The information will be available on the Changi Airport website and the iChangi app at least two hours before the flight's arrival time.

The expanded T2 will see a larger arrival immigration hall with more automated immigration lanes and special assistance lanes.

The automated immigration lanes will serve Singaporeans and residents who have enrolled their iris and facial biometrics with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), as well as eligible foreign visitors who have done the same upon their arrival in Singapore.

The number of automated immigration lanes will be increased as more passengers are enrolled, said CAG.

Special assistance lanes will feature a wider width than conventional lanes. This will allow passengers with mobility aids, as well as big family groups, to clear immigration more easily.

The baggage claim hall will include three collection belts, with one that has been lengthened to handle more bags.

Mr Tan Lye Teck, CAG's executive vice-president of airport management said CAG is encouraged to see the strong pickup in travel demand and has worked closely with its partners to bring forward the progressive reopening of T2 ahead of the June travel peak to meet this demand.

"The start of flight operations at T2 will provide more capacity to support our airline partners, who are also gearing up to serve more passengers in the months ahead. T2 will reopen in phases over the next two years to support Changi's recovery as a regional air hub," said Mr Tan.

Changi Airport and its partners are looking to hire more than 6,600 workers, as the airport embarks on one of its biggest recruitment drives in response to a rebound in air travel.

