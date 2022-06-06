2 young men probed after 1 of them seen carrying 'shotgun' in video

The police are investigating two men for causing public alarm, after one of them was seen carrying an object resembling a shotgun.

According to the police, the 21-year-old man uploaded a video of the 19-year-old holding the object.

On Saturday (June 4) morning, the police were alerted to the clip circulating online. Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Woodlands Police Division subsequently identified the suspects.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Singapore_Incidents

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the object was a toy gun," the police said on Monday.

Such items are on the list of controlled goods for import and they require proper authorisation from the police's Licensing & Regulatory Department (Arms & Explosives) before they are allowed to be imported into Singapore.

Investigations are ongoing.

lamminlee@asiaone.com