2 Zika cases in Woodlands; NEA says surveillance suggests persistent virus signals in the area

SINGAPORE — Two local Zika cases have been confirmed at Woodlands Street 11 and Street 32, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in conjunction with the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), in a Facebook post on June 19.

Following each case notification, NEA commenced wastewater and mosquito surveillance surrounding the residential areas.

The agency added that enhanced surveillance has revealed persistent Zika virus signals in the area, which suggests that this is an area with likely Zika transmission.

The surveillance is a regular effort by the agency, in a bid to minimise the spread of vector-borne diseases in Singapore.

It most often comes in the form of gravitraps that are placed around Housing Board estates to catch the urban-dwelling and day-biting Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which spread both Zika and dengue.

A check of NEA's website found that three Zika cases have been reported locally since the week of May 25, with the latest being confirmed on June 11.

In total, there have been seven cases reported for 2025 as at June 12.

There were 13 reported Zika cases locally in 2024.

Those who show symptoms suggestive of Zika infections should see a doctor early, advised the NEA.

According to the CDA's website, symptoms of Zika infections include rash, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle pain, joint pain and headache.

There is no specific treatment for Zika infections, but pregnant patients should seek advice from their obstetricians for further management, the CDA said.

Zika may result in congenital defects in infants born from infected mothers. The child could be born with neurological complications, or microcephaly, where they have a head that is smaller than expected.

To find out more about Zika cases, one can go to go.gov.sg/zikaclusters. They can also go to CDA's webpage (go.gov.sg/zika) for Zika symptoms, prevention and treatment options.

The Straits Times has reached out to NEA and the Ministry of Health for more information.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.