20-minute rescue: Man saves cat sitting on drain cover along KPE

He was driving along the Kallang–Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) tunnel early in the morning when he spotted a cat sitting on a drain cover.

User Kazoku1606 recently shared his story on TikTok, adding that it happened at around 3.50am.

In the video, the expressway appears to be empty.

"Managed to save the cat," he said, adding in the comments section: “When I tried get closer, the cat got frightened but I tried to calm it down and managed to get it out from the drain in about 20 minutes.”

The feline is currently safe in his brother’s home, he said.

The video has garnered over 57,000 views, with some netizens commending him for being "kind" while others expressed worry.

"What if she has kittens to feed?" asked one netizen, to which he responded with a clarification that it was a male cat: "I searched and there were no more cats."

Another asked if there were vehicles driving by, and he said there were none while he recorded the video.

"Thank you for rescuing the kitty. It probably felt so scared and needed a home," said one netizen.

Another remarked: "You are simply awesome and kind-hearted, may God bless you abundantly."

In an interview with MustShareNews, he said the cat has been named Ah Boy.

