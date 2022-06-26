'20 of my friends and I got Covid-19': Multiple students test positive following NUS freshman orientation camp

It was the second day of a three-day freshman orientation camp at the National University of Singapore when students were notified by organisers of a positive Covid-19 case among participants.

The WhatsApp message stated that disinfection of the lecture halls would be conducted, but activities at the camp carried on, said a freshman and participant at the camp organised by NUS Business School.

The 19-year-old female undergraduate, who was not named, told Shin Min Daily News that "20 of my friends and I ended up testing positive after the camp ended".

In its report published on Saturday (June 25), the student shared that the camp was attended by more than 200 students, and was held from June 15 to 17, from 8am to 10pm.

"We were allowed to take off our masks outdoors, but there were some who didn't wear them when they returned to their seats [indoors], and they also didn't wear masks when taking photos."

The student shared that groups had to play games against each other and bodily contact was unavoidable. There were also common touch points during the games.

"I was worried about the virus, so I never took off my mask when waiting for the games to start," said the student.

"But on the second day, we were told that someone in another group had tested positive for Covid-19," she shared.

As the camp organisers required participants to submit a negative Covid-19 test result at the start of the orientation programme, the student believed they had caught the infection during the camp.

In a statement to Shin Min Daily News, a spokesperson for the National University of Singapore confirmed that multiple Covid-19 infections have so far been reported among students at the camp. It added that it has reached out to the affected students to offer them their assistance.

According to the spokesperson, the school had notified the organising committees on relevant safety instructions, including the wearing of masks indoors and mandatory Covid-19 testing before the event. Participants were also not required to attend if they did not feel well.

It warned that anyone who violates safe management measures would be subject to disciplinary action. Students are advised to contact school staff or their lecturers if they have any questions or concerns.

However, the undergraduate shared with Shin Min Daily News that even when some of the other participants felt unwell during the camp, they continued to participate in activities after considering the $55 fee that they'd already paid.

According to the text sent to camp participants which was seen by Shin Min Daily News, the message stated that as all students had tested negative prior to the commencement of the camp, it is believed that the infection was contracted from elsewhere.

The message also stated that disinfection of two lecture theatres and seats would be conducted and affected team members had undergone ART testing. It advised those who are unwell to do an ART test and report their results at the earliest time.

AsiaOne has reached out to NUS for more information.

candicecai@asiaone.com